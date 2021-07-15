Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMWYY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

