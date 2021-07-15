BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 44,622 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,622 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $149.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

