Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,229 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. CPMG Inc raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 12,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 243.6% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,491,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $365.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

