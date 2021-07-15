Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $9.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $158.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,316. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

