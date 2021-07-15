Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 388,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

