Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,817 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,397. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.94.

