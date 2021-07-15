Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 3,282 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.77. 158,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,877. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

