Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 79,881 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,881 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,670 shares of company stock valued at $38,362,979. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $250.25. 80,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,642. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.57 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

