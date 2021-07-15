Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 315,801 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

