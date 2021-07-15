Beam Reaches One Day Volume of $10.80 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Beam has a market capitalization of $43.07 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001727 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 83.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,486,440 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

