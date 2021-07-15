BeatzCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $13.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00093130 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.