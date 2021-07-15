Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.00.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley stock remained flat at $$4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40. Beazley has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.