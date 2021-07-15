Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0170 on Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 41% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $546,029.02 and $69,454.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00856416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,050,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

