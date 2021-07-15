Beetle Coin Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $134,032.88 and $3,175.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

