Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 130.90 ($1.71). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 182,217 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target for the company.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £194.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is -5.60%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.