BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 193.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of BellRing Brands worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $31.72 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.