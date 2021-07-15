Belt Market Cap Reaches $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00116221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00148208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,501.05 or 0.99676994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.01002669 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.