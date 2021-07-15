Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.29). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 251 ($3.28), with a volume of 44,716 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.94 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19.

In other news, insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

