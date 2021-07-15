Benoit Dageville Sells 100 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.05. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

