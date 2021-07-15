Beowulf (BWF) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $161.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.47 or 0.00863326 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

