Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Berkeley Lights worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -8.88.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,760 shares of company stock worth $5,388,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

