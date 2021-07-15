Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $3.82 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $463,055.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00115211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.53 or 0.99948050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.01001333 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,784,300 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

