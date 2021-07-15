BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 39,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,427,415 shares.The stock last traded at $62.19 and had previously closed at $62.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 price objective on BHP Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,522,000 after purchasing an additional 191,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,007,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $116,346,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

