Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Sells $20,100.00 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Kate Bingham sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $20,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 262,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,599. The stock has a market cap of $817.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

