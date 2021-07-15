Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

BCYC opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $814.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,011 shares of company stock worth $6,109,270 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

