Bicycle Therapeutics plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.65) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of BCYC opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $814.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,011 shares of company stock worth $6,109,270. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $295,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

