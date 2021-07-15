BidiPass Hits Market Capitalization of $216,941.99 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $216,941.99 and approximately $11,536.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00856416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

