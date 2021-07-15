BIDR Hits Market Capitalization of $15.53 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $19.90 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00113912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00147906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,735.47 or 0.99793589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.01007314 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.