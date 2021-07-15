Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.92

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $9.95. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 3,033 shares traded.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

