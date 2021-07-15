Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BYLOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.