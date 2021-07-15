Bintex Futures (BNTX) Achieves Market Cap of $99,644.13

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $99,644.13 and $994,348.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00041511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00111866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00150225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,980.69 or 0.99877236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

