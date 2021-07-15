Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. Biocept shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 186,527 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Biocept in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Biocept in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biocept by 52.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

