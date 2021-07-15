Biogen (BIIB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $352.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.41.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.