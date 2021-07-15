Birch Grove Capital LP Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Birch Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Tenet Healthcare accounts for 1.3% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birch Grove Capital LP owned 0.05% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $572,799.76. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,698,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE THC traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,147. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $70.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

