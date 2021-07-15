Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

BDT opened at C$8.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.24. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.92 and a 52-week high of C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The stock has a market cap of C$444.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

