BitBall (BTB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $827,216.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. BitBall has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $827,216.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,823.63 or 1.00154635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.