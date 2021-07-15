bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $519,754.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00115044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00148449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,225.02 or 1.00087031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

