Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $34.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

