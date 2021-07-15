Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Reaches $25.45 on Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $472.63 million and $17.67 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $25.45 or 0.00079941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,832.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.01437159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.88 or 0.00404877 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

