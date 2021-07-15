Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00005700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $335.96 million and $4.93 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001064 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036520 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

