Bitcoin Gold Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $711.13 million and $23.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $40.60 or 0.00127788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00314330 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00166182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 564.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.