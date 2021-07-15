Bitcoin Zero Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $27,679.86 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00114188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00148060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,785.20 or 0.99971470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.01007881 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.