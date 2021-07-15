BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Reaches $2.46 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1,360.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,745,537 coins and its circulating supply is 4,534,083 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

