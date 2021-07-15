Bitcoinus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $151.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,475.67 and $151.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,823.63 or 1.00154635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

