BitcoinZ Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $2,675.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

