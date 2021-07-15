BitCore Hits Market Cap of $5.82 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $328,355.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.79 or 0.06016882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.64 or 0.01428910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00394335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00134054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.00616451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00404089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00312258 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

