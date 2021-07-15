Bitgear (GEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31,635.00

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $704,790.62 and $31,635.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

