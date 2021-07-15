BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.16

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1,320.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002661 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00036055 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00249493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000890 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00034874 BTC.

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

