Bitnation Achieves Market Capitalization of $121,977.64 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitnation has a market cap of $121,977.64 and $681.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitnation has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitnation Coin Profile

XPAT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,873,640 coins. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitnation using one of the exchanges listed above.

