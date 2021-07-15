BitScreener Token (BITX) Hits Market Cap of $858,886.51

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. BitScreener Token has a market capitalization of $858,886.51 and approximately $17.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00049839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00853724 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token (CRYPTO:BITX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

BitScreener Token Coin Trading

